Ola Roadster X series takes the electric motorcycle segment by storm

Price & variants:

Roadster X gets five variants depending on battery pack and starts at INR 75,000 (ex-showroom and introductory)

Variant breakdown:

Roadster X (2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh) and Roadster X+ (4.5kWh and 9.1kWh)

Bookings & deliveries:

Bookings have begun and deliveries are scheduled for mid March

Colour options:

Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green, and Ceramic White

Three riding modes:

Sports, Normal and Eco

Feature highlights:

Advanced regeneration, cruise control, reverse mode, brake-by-wire technology with single ABS

Technology:

Roadster X features a 4.3-inch LCD screen with USB powered by MoveOS 5 software