MG Cyberster electric performance car makes India debut
It will be the first vehicle to be sold through the brand's MG Select channel
It offers a driving range of up to 450 kilometres on a single charge
It features a dual-motor setup which together generate 503 hp power and 725 Nm torque
The performance electric vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds
The EV's design and performance draw inspiration from the 1960s MG B Roadster
It comes with a 77 kWh battery pack which has been compacted to a thickness of 110 mm
It will come in 4 paint options - White, Silver, Yellow and Red
