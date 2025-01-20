MG Cyberster electric performance car makes India debut

It will be the first vehicle to be sold through the brand's MG Select channel

It offers a driving range of up to 450 kilometres on a single charge

It features a dual-motor setup which together generate 503 hp power and 725 Nm torque

The performance electric vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds

The EV's design and performance draw inspiration from the 1960s MG B Roadster

It comes with a 77 kWh battery pack which has been compacted to a thickness of 110 mm

It will come in 4 paint options - White, Silver, Yellow and Red