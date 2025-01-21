Maruti Suzuki's first electric car is here - the e Vitara!
Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with over 500 km range
Consists a 3-in-1 system integrating motor, inverter, and transmission, coupled with a Li-ion battery pack
Two battery pack options available - 61kWh and 49kWh
10 colour options with 4 dual tone options
Built on all-new EV platform, the HEARTECT-e
Gets integrated Digital Display of 25.65-cm (10.1”)
Gets Level 2 ADAS and seven airbags standard across all variants
