KTM 390 Duke gets upgrades: What's new?
Deepika Agrawal
Mar 12, 2025, 06:44 PM
The streetfighter now gets Cruise Control and Ebony Black colourway
The Cruise Control on the KTM 390 Duke brings ABS hardware and software into play
Despite the upgrades, the price remains unchanged at INR 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The bike is powered by 399cc LC4c engine, producing 46 PS power and 39 Nm of torque
The Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke also features segment-first fully adjustable suspension as standard
The bike also features multiple ride modes, launch control, cornering ABS, and supermoto ABS
It comes equipped with Track Screen showing racing telemetric data
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
& {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next