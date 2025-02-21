Jawa 350 Legacy Edition motorcycle hits Indian roads
Deepika Agrawal
Feb 21, 2025, 05:07 PM
The special edition celebrates Jawa 350's one year anniversary
It has been reserved for the first 500 customers at INR 1,98,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi, introductory)
It is available in all existing variants at Jawa dealerships nationwide
The Legacy Edition gets a touring visor, a pillion backrest and a premium crash guard
Customers will also get a premium leather keychain and a collector's edition Jawa miniature
The iconic Jawa 350 pays homage to the revolutionary Type 353
It houses the 350 Alpha2-t, liquid-cooled engine delivering 22.5 PS and 28.1 Nm
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next