Hyundai Staria MPV showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
The front fascia has a swooping design, with a black contrasting finish on the bumper
The rear gets large vertical tail-lamps with pixel detailing like the front
Hyundai Staria has been available in international markets since 2021
It gets vertically oriented central touchscreen with plenty of physical buttons on panel below
It gets a 7-seater configuration with second-row captain chairs
The luxury MPV shares its underpinnings with Kia Carnival MPV
The unit showcased at Auto Expo housed a 3.5-litre V6 engine
