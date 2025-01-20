Hyundai Staria MPV showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The front fascia has a swooping design, with a black contrasting finish on the bumper

The rear gets large vertical tail-lamps with pixel detailing like the front

Hyundai Staria has been available in international markets since 2021

It gets vertically oriented central touchscreen with plenty of physical buttons on panel below

It gets a 7-seater configuration with second-row captain chairs

The luxury MPV shares its underpinnings with Kia Carnival MPV

The unit showcased at Auto Expo housed a 3.5-litre V6 engine