Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets fastest electric vehicle record at ‘Attack Tsukuba 2025’
Deepika Agrawal
Feb 18, 2025, 06:48 PM
The Attack Tsukuba 2025 motorsport event was held in Japan on February 15
It was held at the legendary Tsukuba Circuit in Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan
The record was set in the Time Attack (TA) spec of the Ioniq 5 N electric car
It completed its fastest lap in just 57.446 seconds, setting a record
Renowned Japanese professional driver Nobuteru Taniguchi drove the EV to victory
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec’s maximum output has been boosted to 687 PS
Its rear motor’s power has been increased by 37 PS versus the standard IONIQ 5 N
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next