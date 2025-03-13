Bentley's 'The Black Rose’ Batur is exceptionally beautiful!

Deepika Agrawal
Mar 13, 2025, 04:14 PM

The special commission is one of 18 Baturs being built by Mulliner’s Bespoke Studio

The grand tourer features three dimensional printed solid rose gold

The vehicle gets Black Rose exterior paint with satin Rose Gold accents

The gold accents adorn the front grille, bonnet line, mirror caps, lower body kit

Interior hides, fascias and fabrics are punctuated only by the glint of rose gold

All parts produced for the Batur are hallmarked in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter

The Black Rose Batur uses sustainably sourced raw materials