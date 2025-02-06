Bajaj Freedom 125: The world's first CNG-powered motorcycle
The CNG-powered bike from Bajaj Auto was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
It was launched in the country in July last year at INR 89,997 (ex-showroom)
It is powered by air-cooled 125cc, single-cylinder motor mated to a five-speed gearbox
The bike claims a top speed of 90.5kph on CNG and 93.4kph when switched to petrol power
The engine develops 9.5 hp of peak power and 9.7 Nm of peak torque
Bajaj claims the Freedom 125 lowers operating costs by up to 50% compared to ICE counterparts
Its CNG tank provides a range of over 200 kilometres on just 2 kg of CNG
