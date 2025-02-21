A rare spectacle of 125 vintage cars and 50 vintage motorcycles!
Deepika Agrawal
Feb 21, 2025, 05:22 PM
The 11th edition of 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance took place in New Delhi
It saw a two-hour procession of rare, vintage and classic automobiles
Culture & Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, flagged off the procession
The convoy reached Ambience Golf Greens, Gurugram
A three-day Concours will take place at the location
Some iconic models in the convoy were 1939 Delahaye, 1903 De Dion Bouton and 1917 Ford Model T Roadster
Eminent car collectors such as Yohan Poonawalla and Jimmy Tata showcased their possessions
