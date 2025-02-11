A look at one of the fastest production cars under Mercedes-AMG: The SL 55
Deepika Agrawal
Feb 11, 2025, 05:55 PM
The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 roadster made its public appearance at the Auto Expo 2025
It was reintroduced in India in June 2023 after a gap of more than a decade
The AMG SL 55 comes priced at whopping INR 2.47 crore (ex-showroom)
It is powered by a 3,982cc turbocharged V8 engine mated to an AMG speedshift MCT 9G gearbox
It generates 476 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque
Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph takes place in 3.9 seconds and it reaches a top speed of 295 kmph
It is the first SL ever that has been entirely developed by Mercedes-AMG
