2025 Vespa scooter portfolio is every bit iconic and stunning!

Deepika Agrawal
Feb 11, 2025, 04:58 PM

The range consists of four scooters, each embodying a unique characteristic

2025 Vespa and Vespa S:

Subtle design changes, up to 8 colours, new improved engines

Prices:

INR 1,32,500 for 2025 Vespa | INR 1,36,000 for 2025 Vespa S (both ex-showroom, Maharashtra)

Vespa Tech and Vespa S Tech:

Get high-end features like key-less ignition, TFT Smart Dash, Bluetooth integration and navigation

Vespa Qala:

A special edition of Vespa Tech that honors timeless arts of India and motifs of Mehendi

Prices:

INR 1,92,000 for 2025 Vespa Tech | INR 1,96,000 for 2025 Vespa S Tech (both ex-showroom, Maharashtra)

Availability:

2025 Vespa portfolio will be available across authorized dealerships from February 25