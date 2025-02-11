2025 Vespa scooter portfolio is every bit iconic and stunning!

Subtle design changes, up to 8 colours, new improved engines
INR 1,32,500 for 2025 Vespa | INR 1,36,000 for 2025 Vespa S (both ex-showroom, Maharashtra)
Get high-end features like key-less ignition, TFT Smart Dash, Bluetooth integration and navigation
A special edition of Vespa Tech that honors timeless arts of India and motifs of Mehendi
INR 1,92,000 for 2025 Vespa Tech | INR 1,96,000 for 2025 Vespa S Tech (both ex-showroom, Maharashtra)
2025 Vespa portfolio will be available across authorized dealerships from February 25
