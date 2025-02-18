2025 TVS Ronin motorcycle gets Dual Channel ABS, two new colours
Deepika Agrawal
Feb 18, 2025, 05:09 PM
The latest iteration of Ronin, available in three variants, comes at a starting price of INR 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom)
Two new color options introduced on 2025 Ronin include Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember
Dual Channel ABS has been added to the mid-variant version, now priced at INR 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
2025 TVS Ronin retains the 225.9cc engine that produces 20.4 PS of power and 19.93 Nm of torque
The bike features assist and slipper clutch, Glide Through Technology and upside-down front fork
The bike is now available across authorized TVS dealerships across the country
New Ronin continues offering retro styling with modern technology
