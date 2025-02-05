2025 Skoda Octavia RS is stylish and comes with a sporty pedigree!
The Czech automaker showcased the new-gen model at Auto Expo 2025, marking its India debut
2025 Octavia RS features a blacked out radiator grille, bigger air intakes, new alloy wheels and sharp headlamps
Its rear gets compact and wraparound LED taillights and lip spoiler while exhaust pipes are finished in black
Interior features all-black theme along with red accents on the dashboard and door trims
It gets sporty flat-bottomed steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and touch infotainment system
Octavia RS gets 2-litre, four cylinder engine churning out 264 bhp of power and 370 Nm of torque
Transmission duties are carried out by a seven-speed DSG automatic unit
