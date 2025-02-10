2025 Skoda Kodiaq to launch in India in May: What's new?
Deepika Agrawal
Feb 10, 2025, 06:46 PM
The Czech automaker showcased the SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
The model will be locally assembled in India's Maharashtra
It is based on the MQB platform and is slightly larger in size than the outgoing model
New Kodiaq features a revised grille, LED headlamps, and U-shaped LED tail lights
Inside is a dual-tone dashboard with a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system
The India-spec model will come in five and seven-seater configurations
The SUV will get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG
