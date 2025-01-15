2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched: Check price, features

Prices:

Honda CB650R costs INR 9.20 lakh | Honda CBR650R costs INR 9.99 lakh

Bookings & deliveries:

The bikes can now be booked at BigWing dealerships and deliveries will begin from February

Honda CB650R design:

Rugged sophistication, round all-LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, and exposed frame, two colours

Honda CB650R engine:

649cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4-cylinder engine, delivering 70 kW of maximum power and 63 Nm of peak torque

Honda CB650R features:

5.0-inch TFT full-colour crystal liquid display compatible with Honda RoadSync application

Honda CBR650R design & features:

Full-LED lighting system, dual-eye headlights, two colour options, 5.0-inch TFT full-colour crystal liquid display with Honda RoadSync

Honda CBR650R performance:

649cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4-cylinder engine, delivering 70 kW of maximum power and 63 Nm of peak torque