Austria GP: Formula1

The Austrian Formula1 race started with Max Verstappen at the pol and the two Ferraris at No. 2 and 3. The start was, good for Max as he kept a distance from the Ferraris, however, his RedBull partner Checo Perez got a collision with Mercedes's Russell early in the race which damaged his car, as a result, he had to pit early but retire soon as the damage to the car was beyond repair on time.

In the middle of the race, Max's speed was also not improving (due to some mechanical/traction issues), which made him pit early and by that time Ferraris had taken 1 and 2 positions in the race.

During the last few laps when Ferraris' Carlos Sainz had almost caught Max to overtake him, his car's engine gave in and he had to retire, thus ruining Ferrari's 1-2 finish in the race and score maximum points to close into Red Bull in Constructor's championship.

In the last two laps, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also got some issues with the throttle pedals but he somehow managed to keep it under control while Max was closing on him (but fell short of 1.6 seconds in the end).

Red bull still tops the Drivers' and Constructors' championship points.

Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton got 3rd place twice in a row and had a good race this weekend.

