Analysis of Sanskrit words and contexts that the western scholars often misunderstand

Language is a medium of communication; every language has its own distinctive system of patterns that make up the phonological system of that language. When we try to understand the essence of one philosophy by translating it into a completely alien language, from one of the most ancient languages to one of the youngest, then the resultant meaning loses its essence.

It is widely claimed that jurisprudence of Hindu family law is derived from principles of Hindu Religion, based on Shrutis and Smritis, and Customary Practices i.e. Manusmriti and Yagyavalkya Smriti, e.g. Saptapadi in Section - 7(2) of Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, source of which is Sanskrit language and is translated in the English Language, what better I expect than making the translation of "mangalsutra" as "thali" (with ref. to State Amendments Section 7A Pondicherry: Sec - 7A(c) “Tying of Thali”.

We often see western scholars doing blunders in their attempt to translate Hindu Scriptures into English. Just substantiating my contention of para - 1, Excerpt from _Tarik-Al-Hind_, Chapter -1, Para - 2, by Alberuni -

If you want to conquer this difficulty (i.e. to learn Sanskrit), you will not find it easy, because the language is of an enormous range, both in words and inflections, something like the Arabic, calling one and the same thing by various names, both original and derived, and using one and the same word for a variety of subjects, which, in order to be properly understood, must be distinguished from each other by various qualifying epithets. For nobody distinguish between the various meanings of a word unless he understands the context in which it occurs and its relation both to the following and the preceding parts of the sentence. Our tongue and uvula could scarcely manage to correctly pronounce them, nor our ears in hearing to distinguish them from similar sounds, nor could we transliterate them with our characters.

What was understood by Iranian scholars in 1017-18, AD, our colonial-minded historians and academicians have failed to understand the nuances. Alberuni mentions in his account while writing about Sanskrit "nobody could distinguish between the various meanings of a word unless he understands the context in which it occurs", now it would be over expecting an injustice with Britishers to expect them to know, the actual context in which words were being used in ancient texts in indigenous languages.

Hindi is a language derived from Sanskrit. It has 108 synonyms for sun, 18 synonyms for water, and 28 synonyms for cloud and each are used differently in a different context.

The loose translation results in absurd translations – As religion is often translated as dharma, which is absurd, the nearest word in the English language could be "righteous behaviour" or "duty", but even though it is not the same. Dharma is derived from the Sanskrit root dhr which means ‘to support’ or ‘sustain’; dharma thus means ‘that which supports or upholds the world and its beings'. Dharma is completely and Hindu Concept and has no similar word in any language.

Samskaras are the many purificatory practises carried out to purify and refine a person's body, mind, and intellect. It has a spiritual connotation. Samskaras are loosely translated by western scholars as “Ritual or Ceremonies”. But, we know there are various ceremonies which do not have any spiritual nexus. Examples of rituals and ceremonies that have no religious significance and are secular in character include the flag ceremony that is customary in most nations and taking the oath of office, So, these are merely ceremonies that are not samskaras due to lacking spiritual relation.

In modern times, Paap is often translated as sin in English, but please note that it is far different from the concept of Sin defined in Christianity. Also, Christianity does not really have a concept of Punya and English does not have an apt word for it — translated as good or Saintly deed these days

The principle of blasphemy, translated as “Ish-Ninda”, is not at all an Indian concept, reflected in 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code 1860, This doctrine of monotheistic religion due to colonial mindset is imposed upon us, The Indian way of thought is of inspection.

I remember the words of Prof. Makarand R. Paranjape, (Former Professor of English at Jawaharlal Nehru University) he says "Nothing is exactly the same as the thing is in one language in other languages".

The word Guru gets often translated as teacher, this trivialises the meaning of entire philosophy, Guru is derived from two words Gu and Ru, Gu means Ignorance and Ru means Remover, Guru is a person who departs ignorance of any person. Whereas, a teacher is a person who teaches for remuneration and consideration to students.

Sanskrit is a very ancient language and has been developed over time. The word ‘artha’—which is generally understood as ‘meaning’—itself has many meanings. For example, when used along with puruṣa, the term puruṣārtha means “the goal of mankind”. When used with indriya as in indriyārtha, the term means the “objects of the senses”. When used with pada as in padārtha, it means a “symbol with meaning”. And when used with śabda as in śabdārtha, it means “the effect of the sound on some consciousness”.

Shradha is not Faith, Hanumana is not Monkey God, Bhramachari is not Celibate, Dasa is not Slave, Naga is not Naked, Sanskriti is not Culture, Paap is not sin, Punya is not Saintly Deed, Niti is not Policy, Aatma is not the soul.

It has often been seen, that in an attempt to translate one dismantles the very essence of the word, It is not true that whole knowledge and intellect is just in one language as Thomas Babington Macaulay, says oneself of English literature is more worth than all the literature of India combined, this only reflects the racist mindset and not to rectify mistakes made by English in past is the biggest blunder we will be doing of the century. At least what could be expected is instead of giving particular emphasis to Latin, phrases at least our judiciary quotes words from indigenous language when even the nearest translation in another language subverts the essence.