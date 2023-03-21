Tiruchirappalli

Advertisment

ChatGPT is all the rage right now. Microsoft has extended its partnership with its maker OpenAI. Google has joined this chatbot race with its own Bard AI. However, a mistake in the demo caused a loss of approximately $100 billion in Valuation for Alphabet, Google's parent company. ChatGPT showed its capabilities when it passed exams in the disciplines of law and business from prestigious schools in the US. Recently, we also saw it being able to synthesise and succinctly present the data of the long-form report.

The use of AI indeed presents an exciting way the world would function in knowledge collection and presentation. We wondered how AI would affect higher education offered in India, especially in B-schools. So naturally, we posed this question to ChatGPT.

The results we found were far from satisfactory. We recalibrated the question in multiple ways by adding more specific terms. However, it just rehashed the answer in different ways. So, even though it could not specifically say how higher education will change due to it, we expect it to bring about a tangible change in the education sector.

Advertisment

For teaching

Rather than thinking of it as a destroyer of education, its capabilities need to be understood, accepted and utilised for the benefit of the students. ChatGPT worked exceptionally well in designing course outlines. We asked it to design a course on investment analysis and portfolio management. It provided us with a pretty comprehensive outline. We then modified the queries to get an outline for the same course for undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students. It could change the outline per the academic requirements of these different academic levels. It also optimised the course outline when asked to design it per the Indian markets and economy.

The AI was also adept at developing session plans based on any topic. It was also clever to modify the plan when provided with different duration of sessions. It would divide the sessions into different sections and also provide sub-topics to be covered in each section. Interestingly, it would also suggest using cases in some of its outputs. We pushed it a bit further and prompted it to provide us with a case on a select topic. It provided the financial details of a firm and suggested some of the analyses that the students could use. It also provided us with a similar case in the Indian context. The AI is also good at providing assignment questions and rubrics to assess them.

Advertisment

AI can help educators in reducing time spent on mundane tasks. It can help the educators in spending more time in preparation for the session and finding interesting tools to assist them in helping students to learn the concepts. AI also opens up the possibilities for schools and colleges in the interiors of the country to have a more rounded view of the topics generally taught in the more prominent institutions. It can help educators in those colleges to develop better course materials and assignment questions for their courses.

WATCH | Gravitas | ChatGPT Explained: How does the platform work?

For assessing

AI can also change the way students are assessed in a massive way. When in school, teachers ask students to do mathematical operations without the help of calculators, as those will not be available in the real world. We know that is far from the truth. In higher education, especially in MBA schools, open book exams are regularly conducted, allowing students to take help from books and notes and maybe internet resources in writing their answers.

It removes the requirement for students to rote facts and figures and assess them on their conceptual understanding of a topic or practical approach towards a business problem. AI is just another item in the long list of tools that can help students answer questions. So, the questions need to have greater intricacies and nuances that would need a human factor in answering those questions.

AI can help the students process a large volume of information concisely, and that information can be used as a foundation to arrive at the answer by the students. It will become ubiquitous in the times to come and better with each passing query. The educators would do well to incorporate its utility in their teaching and assessment plans.

However, caveat emptor is something students should keep in mind when using this. There have been numerous reports where AI has given incorrect answers and made up data and references to answer those queries. So, while it would help the students compress the text and the data they need to read to understand the problem, it would still require them to use their minds to filter out incorrect information to give an appropriate answer to the questions asked.

Read more: ‘A bit scared’: OpenAI CEO says ChatGPT may wipe out current jobs

We understand that new technologies have the power to shape the way we teach in higher education. It is no use policing the use of such tools by the students. It is also of no use to make these utilities taboo for them. AI tools would be available for them in the outside world.

The best we can do is to accept these tools and help the students understand how to use them for their purposes effectively. As students are taught the concepts of finance, marketing, strategy, HR and other subjects to help them in their professional careers, the efficient and effective use of AI will also be a skill that will be needed in the armoury of the B-school students when they graduate.

Written with Prof. P. Saravanan of the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: