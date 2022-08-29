A Mandal in Mumbai takes insurance cover of Rs. 316.40 crore for Ganesh Chaturthi

Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal has set up Mumbai's richest Ganesh pandal in the King's Circle area of Mumbai and has taken an insurance cover of a record Rs. 316.40 crore or US$39.6 million. Traditionally, Lord Ganesh of GSB Seva Mandal is decorated with ornaments of gold and other precious materials for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which will begin on August 31.

The Mandal has taken insurance from New India Assurance. Of the total amount, Rs. 31.97 crore or US$4 million risk insurance cover includes precious metals like gold, silver and other jewellery.

Meanwhile, accident insurance that covers priests, volunteers, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking personnel, and security guards is worth Rs. 263 crore or US$32.92 million.

Standard fire and peril policy with earthquake risk worth Rs. one crore or US$125K covers items like furniture, fixtures and fittings. It also covers installations like CCTV cameras, scanners, computers, utensils, groceries, fruits and vegetables.

The venue premise's standard fire and peril policy provides insurance worth Rs. 77.5 lakh or US$97K. In addition, public liability, which covers pandals, stadiums and devotees, is secured with Rs. 20 crore or US$2.5 million.

The GSB Seva Mandal's Maha Ganpathi idol is made of "shadu mati" and is carved on site. It is decorated with more than 66kg of gold ornaments, more than 295 kg of silver ornaments and other precious metals.

The Mandal will reveal the first look of Lord Ganesh at the "Virat Darshan" ceremony on 29th August.