A letter to dog parents

From someone who spends most of her free time with dogs and raised and fostered a few of them, this is not advice but conversation. I haven't pursued any course in dog behaviour except listening to professionals and chewing the brains of other dog parents. My knowledge is bestowed by the best dog behaviour professors in the world - dogs themselves.

Fight for them

Having a dog demands ample patience not only towards dogs but hostile humans. You may have to assert your love to your neighbours, relatives and dog-forbid police and courts too. (Bad pun 1).

It is vexing to deal with people who are bent on hurting animals. However, we have to be patient and walk the road less taken with our dogs. (Bad pun 2).

If we don't fight for them, who will? Dogs did test my patience a few times and humans, well, every time. I mean, I am still explaining to people why I love dogs. Why?

Animal abuse is a real problem and the animal rights movement is a real movement. You'll confront several people whose humanity was slain long ago by their arrogance. Don't let anybody or anything convince you that dogs are inferior living beings. Be extremely well-versed with the animal protection laws in India and your rights (they come with responsibilities) as a caretaker of animals. Take help from professionals in this sector whenever required. Your dog shouldn't have to forgo anything to appease people.

Dog is different

Your dog is not biologically your child. They won't adore all your relatives and prance onto their lap. They won't sleep when you do. They won't abide by your diet choices. (Biological children shouldn't be compelled to do these either but I won't digress).

Recognise that your dog won't like many things you do and vice versa because we are two different lives. They get angry, sad, happy, grumpy, moody, defensive or disinterested for their own reasons. They are allowed to have feelings that don't emulate their humans. Their actions and reactions are their willing. Maybe not as sharp as ours but they have a brain as well. As much as they love you, they can't be your child and fulfil your expectations. One more time I see someone rubbing off their human expectations and standards on dogs, I am going to lose my cool. Also, isn't it fantastic that our dogs aren't like us? We certainly aren't in need of more creatures with fake laughs and hidden motives and obsession with money. (Philosophy lesson 101).

Each dog is different

If you are pissed off with the Sharmaji ka Beta comparison, don't expect your dog to replicate another one. Some dogs are exuberated by human presence. They keep pouncing on you until you are tired. They follow you gregariously and play fetch like a pro. They give the perfect poses. Their Instagram has lakhs of followers.

They eat without fuss and sleep on the dog bed. They are good.

If your dog doesn't do these, is he or she inferior to other dogs? No. They are all different just like how you and your overachiever cousin are. While expecting your dog to be something perfect, you are missing his unique personality. Let him be the dog he wants to be. Learn, understand and allow him to show you his true self. Dogs aren't xerox copies of each other. Even in the same breed or among pups of the same litter, each dog is different and so are their needs. There is no one-size-fits-all dog manual. If you genuinely want to be a better dog parent, your dog is the best guide.

You'll both be much better that way than by transforming him into a completely new dog altogether.

Adjusting for the dog

Remember when you pestered your parents for a dog as a kid? And they said you were more than enough for them? They had a point. Getting a dog is not child's play. (Last bad pun).

I assume you've planned everything meticulously and made an adult decision to bring home a dog. You may still be overwhelmed by the responsibility that dawned upon you. You ought to make changes in your lifestyle for the dog and it will be new. But you've got to pull your socks up and out of your dog's mouth. (Are you still counting bad puns?). You might face situations you weren't prepared for. But life is always uncertain, right? (Philosophy lesson 102).

So be sportive and adjust for them. Remember, you got them because you wanted them. The least you can do as the most superior creature on this planet is to be kind. Raising a dog involves effort - physically and mentally. There are going to be days when you are too exhausted or sluggish to put that effort for your dog. But that shouldn't be normalised. If getting a dog was only about buying dog food and taking selfies, every house would have a dog.

Personally, I never knew I could wake up at 6 or spend almost an hour in my apartment parking or jump across muddy pools or shout in the middle of the road until my dogs made me. There's a plethora of awkward stuff I did with my dogs. It'd be better for you to experience it than to read from me.

Breed of the dog

If I had a dollar for every time someone suggested me to get a Labrador or Golden Retriever or Pug instead of my indies, I would have bought an island away from everyone. There is nothing special about buying a purebred dog unless you consider prejudice and pomp to be special. My indies are agile, gorgeous, special, quirky, silly, frolicsome and flawless. I wouldn't take it from anyone who breeds dogs as if they were some endangered species.

It would take another article to reveal the horrors of dog breeding. So if you've rescued or adopted a dog, be proud of your choice. Like you flaunted the glittery pencil box in your fourth class as if it was a diamond. The fact that our dogs had an abusive past doesn't make them shameful. It only reflects the horrifying reality for India's homeless dogs. Each time you buy or breed a dog, you deny a rescued dog's last chance at life.

While actively detesting the herd mentality in your life, why would you buy a dog of the breed that your neighbors or friends showed off? While we all love a good lecture on body positivity and acceptance, it is the fluffy, furry puppers that go home while Indie dogs languish. If it is because they have less fur then please note that it is suitable for Indian climate. Indies are adapted to live in India. I never let anybody demean my dogs for not having a fancy name. Because a dog is much, much more than its market price and branding.

I see you

The enormity of contradicting information is making your head spin. Your dog just doesn't eat and you don't know if their diet is to be changed. You are nervous because they have a vaccine today. You are rejected by yet another cab or auto because you have a dog along. You don't know if the mess your dog made is just mischief or a sign of discomfort. You want to rush to the vet right now but it is an odd time. You feel guilty that you couldn't take care of them. You feel bad that your dog had only one person in the world and that person failed them. You feel miserable when you see them on the vet's table.

I know how it feels. I understand that you are still learning and trying to be a better person. I appreciate the effort you are making to give them a better life. You may feel the opposite but believe me when I say you aren't alone. We all have been in your shoes and know that your dog chewed them. (I have a repertoire of bad jokes).

Keep being amused by their goofy antics, continue with the screechy baby talk, let the treats flow in, say sorry when you step on their tail, rant to them about your day, and get anxious about what they are doing at home in your absence and gallop to the vet whenever they need it. Amidst all this, don't forget to hug them and tell them you love them. Because one day, you will miss precisely what makes you tiresome now. Dogs change your life in ways you never thought. Because love is what they want to take and what they know to give.

