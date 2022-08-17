Game of spheres of influence – during which India should not sit on the bench

With the end of the Cold War, apart from claims of “end of history” and “end of ideology”, there was a widely held geopolitical thought – “With U.S. unipolarity, the concept of strong imposing their will on the weak or better known as Spheres of Influence is redundant.” However, as Graham Allison pointed out in 2020, the “New Spheres of Influence” continue to reflect the older power equations, as well as present strategic ambitions and the United States, would have to ‘share the globe’ with other powers. As the new 21st century is showing the world- especially in the year 2022- these other powers are, clearly, Russia and China, with their aggressive domestic perception management and war posturing. Both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in their authoritarian regimes exhibit past national obsessions coupled with a quest for maintaining domestic regime stability.

As far as the past obsessions go, there have been several analyses in order to decode “Who is Mr Putin?” in tracing his journey from a KGB mid-level spy who loved the erstwhile Soviet Union to a nationalist rhetoric-feeding, avaricious, authoritarian President. The notion that Ukraine is not a country, but a historical part of Russia, is deeply ingrained in Putin’s ideologues and actions in 2014 for Crimea and the present 2022 War in Ukraine. As ancient as international relations itself, bigger powers have always demanded deference from lesser powers on their borders or adjacent seas. Putin visualising Eurasia as part of Russia’s Sphere of Influence is a testament to this notion.

Similarly, Chinese actions and misgivings over Taiwan are just an excuse to rekindle another past obsession of Xi Jinping's familial history. As the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi landed at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on August 3, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) had already come up with its list of banned Taiwanese imports, military drills crossing the Taiwan median line along with certain Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)/cyberattacks. China has also released a list of new measures against the U.S. halting exchanges on a varied set of issues along with new claims of “re-educating Taiwan”. One does not wish to indulge in war mongering by making ‘too-soon-to-declare” fourth Taiwan Strait crisis’ claims, but at the same time, Pelosi becomes the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in 25 years - now herself inviting sanctions from Beijing.

Beijing has been singlehandedly the most affronted by this trip, not only in the backdrop of the “One China policy’ but also because Xi Jinping is three months away from the 20th National Congress meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Countries like Russia, Iran, Belarus, Pakistan, North Korea, Thailand, Cuba, Cambodia and Myanmar’s junta government with the Taliban’s Afghanistan have already reaffirmed the ‘One China’ principle while several ASEAN countries have also come up with their version of “respective One China policy support”. Propaganda warfare is also a part of the new age tactics of modern age warfare since the Cold War era and it has resurfaced again on the issue of Taiwan for the CCP’s “face-saving”.

However, for Xi Jinping, Taiwan is not only a central issue for portraying its strong image as the mass-favourite ‘Supreme Leader’ for the upcoming National Congress meet. Amidst stifling lockdowns for the absurd ‘zero-Covid’ Chinese policy, Evergrande real estate crisis and mass protests, the Taiwan issue for Xi is a personal and deeply emotional issue as well. Given the deep involvement of his father Xi Zhongxun in the United Front work for Taiwan spanning over many decades, the unification of Taiwan is a family plus national duty for Xi. The Kuomintang (KMT) was the Chinese political party ruling over mainland China from 1927-1949 before its exile to the island of Formosa (aka Taiwan or Republic of China). Xi Zhongxun was deeply engaged in backchannel negotiations with Taipei during the late Mao era and the failure of not being able to achieve “unification’ left a festering wound before his death. As a child, Xi had seen his father meeting with the KMT officials for the United Front work and thus, today’s Pelosi visit is more than a simple provocation for him. Xi Jinping has always put regime stability of the PRC over everything else, but he constantly repeated that he would not let any part of territory slip away that his “ancestors” had left for the Chinese people. He, most probably, will not let this current visit merely slip away into oblivion.

As seen by the actions of both Putin and Xi to preserve their respective Spheres of Influence, past concerns of ‘prestige, manipulation and coercion’ (borrowing from Joseph Torigian’s book title) can very well snowball into higher-order security implications. For America, the visit comes in the wake of declining Biden’s popularity on account of inflation and Russia not backing down in Ukraine. Back-pedalling on the highly anticipated Pelosi visit to Taiwan would have fervently crushed the U.S. power projection. The drone strike killing of al-Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri and Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit are now seen as rebound signs for “America’s waning influence”.

Revisionist powers, as pointed out by experts on China like Hal Brands et al, exhibit a ‘peaking -power syndrome’. Russia and China are no longer ascendant powers who would exhibit optimism aka “peaceful rise”. They are experiencing soaring power ambitions in order to coax and coerce their “Spheres of Influence” to showcase deference. Both are under tremendous stress of eroding domestic legitimacy due to pandemic-induced economic and social woes. Fast-growing countries like China respond to economic slumps with reckless expansionist tendencies to feed their home-rhetoric and face-saving games. Here come the nearby ‘Spheres of Influence’ to help them play games of prestige, coercion and information warfare. Anxiety and Aspiration are a dangerous recipe for explosion and the balance of power theorists and policymakers should always remember that bubbling frustration in revisionist powers just needs a spark or an excuse to project and protect their regional hegemony and aspiring superpower status.

As far as India is concerned, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has come up with an official release to “exercise restraint” in the ongoing concern and has called for “de-escalation”. Delhi has been watching Taiwan way more closely this time than any other time before and in its ‘concern” over the issues, it has not made an explicit reference to the ‘One-China policy'. Taiwan is close to home for India as both are major parts of the Indo-Pacific construct and therefore, it will not be easy for India to sit on the fence this time. Taiwan, through its new Southbound Policy (launched in 2016) has always encouraged a more concrete relationship with India. New Delhi’s Act East and Indo-Pacific outreach efforts also recognise Taipei for deeper economic relations; especially in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. Over Ukraine, India has been dodging bullets at its claims of strategic autonomy with the West obsessing over India buying Russian oil and not participating in the Western economic sanction game on Moscow.

India’s own ‘Sphere of Influence’, apart from South Asia, features in the greater Indo-Pacific order as well for its own foreign policy ambitions. China, in no way, shares terms with India like the Russia-India relations do and the direct Chinese military pressures in the Himalayas and the oceans coerce Delhi to not be “neutral” here in Indo-Pacific affairs. There are hard concerns in New Delhi over a possible Chinese hegemony in Asia. By keeping quiet on this aspect - maintaining, an “elusive balancing stance”, like always, will not help Delhi in any way. If tensions escalate in intensity “neutrality” and “sitting on the bench” will make it, unwillingly, fall into the “Chinese Sphere of Influence”. And this will be a dangerous and slippery slope for Indian foreign policy.

