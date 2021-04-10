CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Updates: End of Raina and Rayudu show!

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021, live score and updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is the master and apprentice in today’s biggest match-up – MS Dhoni against Rishabh Pant – as both the captains look to lead their team to victory.

Wankhede Stadium has always produced belter of pitches for batsmen and a high scoring match is expected in CSK vs DC. All eyes will be on the return on MS Dhoni as the veteran Indian cricketer returns to the cricket field for the first time since IPL 2020, where CSK had suffered their worst season ever. CSK would look to find their mojo back and set the stage rolling in IPL 2021.

Whereas DC would be looking to get off to winning ways under new skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been handed captaincy duties in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. While DC would be missing the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, the Delhi outfit have plenty of options at their helm.

Follow live score and updates of CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 match here.