CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Updates: End of Raina and Rayudu show!

CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Pant take on mentor Dhoni as DC, CSK eye winning start (Photo: IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021, live score and updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is the master and apprentice in today’s biggest match-up – MS Dhoni against Rishabh Pant – as both the captains look to lead their team to victory.
Wankhede Stadium has always produced belter of pitches for batsmen and a high scoring match is expected in CSK vs DC. All eyes will be on the return on MS Dhoni as the veteran Indian cricketer returns to the cricket field for the first time since IPL 2020, where CSK had suffered their worst season ever. CSK would look to find their mojo back and set the stage rolling in IPL 2021.
Whereas DC would be looking to get off to winning ways under new skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been handed captaincy duties in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. While DC would be missing the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, the Delhi outfit have plenty of options at their helm.
Apr 10, 2021, 08.45 PM
Ohhhh whaat a tragic end to Raina's innings! Weird mix up and easy run out! Raina departs!
Raina run out (Woakes/Pant) 54(36) [4s-3 6s-4]
Apr 10, 2021, 08.37 PM
Shikhar Dhawan with his third catch of the night!! Gets a big breakthrough for DC! Will Dhoni comedown to bat now?
Apr 10, 2021, 08.32 PM
Suresh Raina! Take a bow! He was surely missed last season but makes a roaring comeback!
VINTAGE CSK
Apr 10, 2021, 08.29 PM
50-run partnership and it is raining sixes now! CSK on top gear!
Apr 10, 2021, 08.11 PM
He tried reviving CSK. Couple of big hits but falls to R Ashwin! Moeen Ali c Dhawan b Ashwin 36(24) [4s-4 6s-2]
Apr 10, 2021, 07.55 PM
Raining boundaries at the Wankhede! CSK trying to bounce back!
Apr 10, 2021, 07.44 PM
CSK in deep trouble as both openers depart! Chris Woakes' lovely delivery find thick edge off Ruturaj giving a simple catch to Dhawan standing in the slips.
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Dhawan b Woakes 5(8) [4s-1]
Apr 10, 2021, 07.42 PM
du Plessis lbw b Avesh Khan 0(3) He was doubtful but does not review and leave the ground. Good start for DC!
First time in 78 innings in IPL, Faf du Plessis has been dismissed LBW.
Apr 10, 2021, 07.32 PM
Chris Woakes with the ball and it is swinging from the very first ball.
Gaikwad on the receiving end, Du Plessis on the non-strikers' end.
Apr 10, 2021, 07.12 PM
Hello & welcome from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for Match 2 of the #VIVOIPL👏👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
The @msdhoni-led @ChennaiIPL take on @DelhiCapitals, led by @RishabhPant17 👌👌
Which team are you supporting in tonight's clash❓ @Vivo_India #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/mGP82gQXHr
Apr 10, 2021, 07.10 PM
The wait ends!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, @msdhoni has arrived at the Wankhede Stadium with his trademark smile.😊. #VIVOIPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/cNNVPpJouz
Apr 10, 2021, 07.09 PM
Two debutants for @DelhiCapitals and a special cap for @MishiAmit who is all set to play his 100th T20 game for #DC#VIVOIPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/2b8cnQTFh5— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
Apr 10, 2021, 07.07 PM
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
Apr 10, 2021, 07.01 PM
Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bowl first.
Rishabh Pant: "We will bowl first. The wicket looks a bit soft. I will be a mix of youth and experience, have done a bit of captaincy in 2017, but my first IPL game. Four overseas players - Hetmyer, Stoinis, Woakes, Tom Curran."
MS Dhoni - "We were also looking to bowl, it's slightly difficult to defend on this ground. Dew could be a factor, but it's cloudy today, so it might not be a factor. The combination looks good - Faf, Moeen, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo are our four overseas players."
Apr 10, 2021, 06.42 PM
Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK - @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/ilHkunwrBB— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2021
Apr 10, 2021, 06.40 PM
Apr 10, 2021, 06.35 PM
On normal days, CSK and DC have spin-friendly conditions at their respective home grounds in Chennai and Delhi. But with no team playing at the home venue this season, both the teams are opening their campaign at Wankhede – which is known to be a batsmen’s paradise. A high-scoring match is expected
According to Accuweather, there are no possibilities of rain in Mumbai on Saturday with the temperature hovering around 33 degrees Celsius.
Apr 10, 2021, 05.47 PM
MS Dhoni tonked some huge sixes at the Wankhede during the net practice ahead of the match against DC. Watch MS Dhoni in action here!
Apr 10, 2021, 05.45 PM
DC's new skipper Rishabh Pant is looking forward to defeating his mentor and former Indian captain MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in what will be his captaincy debut in the cash-rich T20 tournament.
