94 people rescued in Mexico after driver abandons vehicle carrying illegal migrants

Just a month after 53 people died in San Antonio, Texas, due to suffocation and dehydration while trying to enter the U.S. illegally, another shocking case has come to light, this time in Mexico.

A truck carrying about 94 people was heading from Mexico toward the U.S. border. However, the driver abandoned the vehicle ahead of a checkpoint, leaving everyone inside locked.

Realising they had been abandoned, people forced a way out of the top of the truck to escape the unbearable heat. Authorities found at least 94 people in and around the vehicle. Authorities also suspect some may have run away after escaping.

Many people were treated for ankle and knee fractures after jumping from the vehicle's top. Paramedics also said that one unconscious man was taken to hospital.

Employees of a petrol station close to where the truck was abandoned helped the migrants to escape. Mexico's national guard and navy patrolled the area searching for people hiding in any surrounding bushes.

Civil protection paramedic Cristóbal Cisneros Valencia said the migrants had "started to feel suffocated" and had struck the trailer's roof until they broke through and could jump out.

"That is why most of the injuries we treated were ankle and knee fractures, with a damaged sense of balance," he said.

Guatemala's foreign ministry said 89 of those rescued were Guatemalan, including 55 adults, with the rest children and families. There were also five people from Honduras, four from Ecuador, two Indians, one Salvadoran and one Nepali.

